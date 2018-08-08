ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss America Organization announced ticket sales for a celebration next month to honor former Miss Americas celebrating milestone anniversaries.
The Miss America Anniversary Celebration will be held Sept. 8 to honor three Miss Americas celebrating their 25th, 50th and 70th anniversaries: Miss America 1994 Kim Aiken, Miss America 1969 Judi Ford and Miss America 1948 Bebe Shopp, according to a news release.
The event listing says it will include “live performances” by Miss Americas Susan Powell, Marjorie Vincent, Katie Stam and Dorothy Benham. Miss America 2010 Caressa Cameron Jackson is slated to host the event.
The brunch buffet will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8 at The Ballroom at Tropicana Atlantic City. Tickets are $85.