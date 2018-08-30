The Miss America candidates have officially arrived in Atlantic City.
The 51 Miss America 2019 candidates settled into Atlantic City on Wednesday and are taking part in the arrival ceremony Thursday afternoon before the competition officially kicks off.
The ceremony Thursday is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza.
Follow along for updates.
On Wednesday, the candidates arrived in five jitneys donning new black state sashes, greeting one another with hugs and waves in front of Bocca Coal Fired Bistro.
The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminaries take place Sept. 5 to 7 at Boardwalk Hall. The final night of competition will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.