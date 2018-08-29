The 51 Miss America 2019 candidates settled into Atlantic City on Wednesday and got a night out in Margate before the competition officially kicks off.
Arriving in five jitneys and donning new black state sashes, the Miss America candidates greeted one another with hugs and waves in front of Bocca Coal Fired Bistro, seeing some of their fellow titleholders for the first time since a July orientation.
Bocca not only hosts the annual welcoming dinner for the Miss America class, but also caters the weeklong rehearsals at Boardwalk Hall. Restaurant owner Lou Freedman has hosted the Miss America Organization for the past four years and said he enjoys meeting and feeding the candidates from across the country.