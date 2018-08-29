All 51 of the Miss America 2018 contestants arrive by the Jitney-full at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition. Wednesday, August 29
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
Kayla Schulman and her mother Kristy Glasser, of Philadelphia, grab a quick photo with Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins. Glasser is orginially from West Viriginia and says she's rooting for her home state candidate at Miss America 2019. (Aug 29, 2018)
Miss Florida Taylor Tyson and Miss Nevada Alexis Hilts dig into meatball appetizers at Bocca Coal Fire Pizza. The Margate restaurant has hosted a dinner for the Miss America candidates their first night in town and caters the week-long pageant rehearsals.
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
Kayla Schulman and her mother Kristy Glasser, of Philadelphia, grab a quick photo with Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins. Glasser is orginially from West Viriginia and says she's rooting for her home state candidate at Miss America 2019. (Aug 29, 2018)
Miss Florida Taylor Tyson and Miss Nevada Alexis Hilts dig into meatball appetizers at Bocca Coal Fire Pizza. The Margate restaurant has hosted a dinner for the Miss America candidates their first night in town and caters the week-long pageant rehearsals.
Arriving in five jitneys and donning new black state sashes, the Miss America candidates greeted one another with hugs and waves in front of Bocca Coal Fired Bistro, seeing some of their fellow titleholders for the first time since a July orientation.
Bocca not only hosts the annual welcoming dinner for the Miss America class, but also caters the weeklong rehearsals at Boardwalk Hall. Restaurant owner Lou Freedman has hosted the Miss America Organization for the past four years and said he enjoys meeting and feeding the candidates from across the country.
“You should see how hard these girls work,” Freedman said. “During the week, they’re practicing and rehearing. But still smiling.”
The candidates will be officially introduced to the Atlantic City audience during Thursday’s Miss America 2019 arrival ceremony at 4 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall.