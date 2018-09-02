Miss A golf (10)
Miss Minnesota, Michaelene Karlen and Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloretto are off to brush up on their golfing at Linwood Country Club Saturday.

LINWOOD — Four jitneys filled with the 51 Miss America hopefuls rolled into the Linwood Country Club Saturday for a few golf tips, photos and a dinner with more than 150 Miss America supporters.

Mary McGinnis, of Ventnor, National Chair of the Miss America Hostesses and Miss New Jersey 1979, said the contestants' days are packed every day during their two-week stay in Atlantic City.

“When the girls leave Atlantic City, the one thing we really want them to take home with them is wonderful memories of the pageant and their visit to Atlantic City,” McGinnis said. “For some of the girls this is the first time they have seen the Atlantic Ocean and it may be the only time in their lives they will be here and we Atlantic City to hold a special place in their hearts.”

“I am having just so much fun," Miss Massachusetts Gabby Taveras said.

As others were waiting to take a quick lesson from Linwood Country Club PGA instructor Devon Peterson, Taveras paused and posed for pictures with aspiring Miss America’s Sophia and Julianna Hewitt of Mays Landing.

The Miss America candidates were not missing a moment of the adventure at Linwood Country Club or on the putting green as their cell phones were capturing every moment.

After getting the basics on the putting green, they worked on chipping and even took a few whacks at driving the ball with some help from Linwood Country Club Pro, Jeff Bonicky, it was back into the country club.

The girls made a quick change from their golf attire and headed to dinner.

As the evening was winding down, the girls said their good-byes and it was back to Atlantic City to gear up for practice for the competition. The Miss America 2019 Competition will take place Sunday, Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall and will be broadcast on ABC.

