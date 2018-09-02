LINWOOD — Four jitneys filled with the 51 Miss America hopefuls rolled into the Linwood Country Club Saturday for a few golf tips, photos and a dinner with more than 150 Miss America supporters.
Mary McGinnis, of Ventnor, National Chair of the Miss America Hostesses and Miss New Jersey 1979, said the contestants' days are packed every day during their two-week stay in Atlantic City.
Miss Minnesota, Michaelene Karlen and Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloretto are off to brush up on their golfing at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
Miss America Hostess Debbie Schurman of Northfield stops for a hug at Linwood Country Club with Miss Idaho, Nina Forest, one of the six girls Schurman is chaperoning for the next two weeks.
Miss America contestants at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
Miss Massachusetts Gabby Taveras said she always wanted to pose as a golf pro who just made a great shot. Here she celebrates her virtual hole-in-one at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
Miss Massachusetts Gabby Taveras makes new friends at Linwood Country Club Saturday including Sophia Hewitt, 11, of Mays Landing and her little sister Julianna, 3 years old.
Linwood Country Club golf pro Jeff Bonicky with the Miss America contestants on the putting green Saturday.
Linwood Country Club PGA instructor, Devon Peterson asks the Miss America contestants if they have ever played golf before he begins a lesson on putting Saturday.
Saturday evening at Linwood Country Club Miss America hopefuls show off the bling they received after a visit to the Rustic Cuff Boutique.
Miss America hopefuls Miss Arkansas, Claudia Raffo and Miss Rhode Island, Alexandra Coppa are among the 51 contestants attending golf lessons and a dinner at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
Mary McGinnis, national chairman of the Miss America hostesses strikes a pose with the 51 Miss America contestants. McGinnis competed for the title in 1979 representing New Jersey.
Miss America contestants arrive by jitney at Linwood Country Club Saturday evening for a golf lesson and dinner.
Miss America contestants head to their golf carts at Linwood Country Club Saturday where they had lessons with PGA pros.
Miss Illinois Grace Khatchaturian and Miss New York Nia Franklin are off to their golf lesson at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
PGA instructor Devon Peterson instructs the last group of Miss America contestants at Linwood Country Club Saturday on the precision of putting.
Miss America hopefuls have some fun and take a slightly different view of the green at Linwood Country Club Saturday.
“When the girls leave Atlantic City, the one thing we really want them to take home with them is wonderful memories of the pageant and their visit to Atlantic City,” McGinnis said. “For some of the girls this is the first time they have seen the Atlantic Ocean and it may be the only time in their lives they will be here and we Atlantic City to hold a special place in their hearts.”
“I am having just so much fun," Miss Massachusetts Gabby Taveras said.
As others were waiting to take a quick lesson from Linwood Country Club PGA instructor Devon Peterson, Taveras paused and posed for pictures with aspiring Miss America’s Sophia and Julianna Hewitt of Mays Landing.
The Miss America candidates were not missing a moment of the adventure at Linwood Country Club or on the putting green as their cell phones were capturing every moment.
After getting the basics on the putting green, they worked on chipping and even took a few whacks at driving the ball with some help from Linwood Country Club Pro, Jeff Bonicky, it was back into the country club.
The girls made a quick change from their golf attire and headed to dinner.
As the evening was winding down, the girls said their good-byes and it was back to Atlantic City to gear up for practice for the competition. The Miss America 2019 Competition will take place Sunday, Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall and will be broadcast on ABC.