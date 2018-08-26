Miss America 2018 Cara Mund announced the finalists for three scholarship awards on the Miss America Organization’s Facebook Friday night.
Mund announced the finalists for the Miss America Quality of Life, Women in Business and STEM scholarship awards. The three awards will be given out at the 2019 Miss America Competition.
Quality of Life scholarship finalists:
- Miss Arkansas Claudia Raffo
- Miss District of Columbia 2018 Allison Farris
- Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen
- Miss Maryland Adrianna David
- Miss Mississippi Asya Branch
- Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto
- Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) scholarship finalists:
- Miss Vermont Julia Crane
- Miss Montana Laura Haller
- Miss Nevada Alexis Hilts
- Miss New Hampshire Marisa Moorhouse
- Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras
Women in Business scholarship finalists:
- Miss Hawaii Penelope Emily Domaloan Ng Pack
- Miss Nebraska Jessica Shultis
- Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson
- Miss South Dakota Carrie Wintle