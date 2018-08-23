Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is standing by the her claims that she has been bullied and silenced by the leadership of the organization.
"I knew I had to stand up, not just for me but for the volunteers and the next girl," she said during an interview on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday.
Last week, Mund penned a letter to former Miss Americas, asking for support and explaining the difficult time she has had under board chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, including being punished after a recent interview with The Press of Atlantic City.
Mund said Thursday she brought her concerns to Miss America staff members in January and met with the board of directors in May, but still felt unheard.
“I strongly believe my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership," Mund wrote in the letter.
The Miss America Organization responded to the letter Friday evening, saying the matter would be dealt with privately. Sunday night, Carlson posted a response to Twitter, denying Mund's claims and adding that the organization lost a potential $75,000 in scholarship money as a direct result.
"I didn't get reached out to until midnight the day I sent out the letter," Mund said Thursday.
Mund said she was also left off a weekend phone call between Carlson and several former Miss Americas to address the controversy.
The Miss America Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
However, Mund said she has "had so much support" from 23 former Miss America and more than 21,00 supporters who have signed an online petition and started the #StandWithCara hashtag.
"When the letter leaked out, I was so nervous I was scared I'd be called a liar, which I was," she said.
Miss America 2019 will be crowned at Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 9.
"I want her to know she's [the next Miss America] is stronger than I think she is, I really hope that the support I've had will carry over." said Mund.
When asked if she though she could be stripped of her title before the Miss America Competition next month, Mund said "it's possible."
FULL INTERVIEW: Reigning @MissAmerica Cara Mund one-on-one with @paulafaris, speaking out on bombshell bullying claims against the Miss America Board of Directors and Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson: https://t.co/5musHJqxWu pic.twitter.com/arWOgF9kSr— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 23, 2018