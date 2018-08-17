In an open letter to past pageant winners, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund said she's been silenced and bullied by the organization's current leadership, including being punished after a recent interview with The Press of Atlantic City.
Mund's letter was sent to several former Miss Americas, including Suzette Charles, who confirmed the letter Friday morning.
In her letter, Mund explains how she feels marginalized in the months since former Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson and Regina Hopper took positions as Chair of the Board of Trustees and President and CEO, respectively.
"I truly felt more valued, respected and viewed as a real collaborator within my first three months rather that these last eight months" Mund said in the letter.
Earlier this month, Mund spoke candidly with The Press of Atlantic City, explaining her reigning year has been overshadowed by the new leadership of Miss America Organization.
"Right away, the new leadership delivered an important message: there will only be one Miss America at a time, and she isn't me," Mund wrote in the letter.
She explained in the letter that within 72 hours of the publication of The Press of Atlantic City story, she was told her final farewell as Miss America would be cut to a total of 30 seconds for the national telecast and a sponsored, designer costume for the "Show Us Your Shoes" would no longer be allowed.
The Press has reached out to The Miss America Organization for comment.
"I haven't felt like Miss America for the last eight months, and now, they are even taking away my goodbye," she wrote.
Mund said she was not involved in major media interviews, including the Miss America 2.0 announcement made by Gretchen Carlson on Good Morning America on June 8. She claimed she was told she was "bad at social media," contributing to lost sponsorship, and was no longer allowed to use official Miss America social media accounts.
The next Miss America 2019 will be crowned at Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 9.
"I want her year to be better than my year," Mund wrote. "If you want Miss America to be relevant, then the leadership needs to understand she is not a wind-up toy who they can power up to spit out the meaningless words that are put into her mouth, then put back on the shelf until it’s time to do it again."
