In the past 24 hours, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund has appeared on Good Morning America, Insider Edition, E! News and CNN repeating her claims of bullying by leadership of the Miss America Organization.

Mund appeared on CNN's "New Day with Alisyn Camerota" where she said that she didn't necessarily believe that Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson should step down but that she needed to speak up with her concerns.

"The fact we have 44 states voting no confidence and as Miss America I have a duty to represent them and make sure that their voice is heard," Mund told Camerota Friday.

In all of her recent interviews, Mund has appeared without her Miss America crown.

Thursday, Mund stood by her claims that she has been bullied and silenced by the leadership of the organization during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I knew I had to stand up, not just for me but for the volunteers and the next girl,” she said.

Mund previously referenced being “punished” if she spoke up about problems with the Miss America Organization. Asked whether she thought she could be stripped of her title due to a breach of contract, Mund said, “it’s possible.”

“Of course we are not firing Cara Mund, and anything to the contrary is patently false,” a spokesperson for the Miss America Organization told The Press of Atlantic City. “The hope is for a peaceful resolution and a steadfast conclusion as attention is laser-focused on the show in Atlantic City next month.”

Former Miss Americas stand with Mund after Carlson denies bullying A line in the sand has been drawn between former Miss Americas and the organization’s curren…

The Miss America Organization said they are not scheduling any interviews, providing comments or supplying additional statements at this time.

Last week, Mund penned a letter to former Miss Americas, asking for support and explaining the difficult time she has had under board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, including being punished after a recent interview with The Press of Atlantic City.

Mund said Thursday she brought her concerns to Miss America staff members in January and met with the board of directors in May, but still felt unheard.

“I strongly believe my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership,” Mund wrote in the letter.

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund pens letter on being 'silenced' In an open letter to past pageant winners, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund said she’s been silen…

The Miss America Organization responded to the letter Friday evening, saying the matter would be dealt with privately. Sunday night, Carlson posted a response on Twitter, denying Mund’s claims and adding the organization lost a potential $75,000 in scholarship money as a direct result.

“I didn’t get reached out to until midnight the day I sent out the letter,” Mund said Thursday.

Mund said she was also left off a weekend phone call between Carlson and several former Miss Americas to address the controversy.

However, Mund said she has “had so much support” from 23 former Miss Americas and more than 21,000 supporters who have signed an online petition and started the #StandWithCara hashtag.

“When the letter leaked out, I was so nervous. I was scared I’d be called a liar, which I was,” she said.

Miss America 2019 will be crowned Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.

“I really hope that the support I’ve had will carry over,” said Mund.