Miss America Nia Franklin started a USO tour to entertain members of the Armed Services on Thursday.
"We are so excited to once again have this opportunity to thank our members of the military," the Miss America Organization said in an email newsletter Thursday.
The first stop on the tour is Germany.
Franklin is a composer and opera singer. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and moved to New York City after earning an undergraduate degree in composition from East Carolina University and a master’s in fine arts from the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, according to the Miss America Organization.
After graduate school, she won a Kenan Fellowship at New York’s Lincoln Center. She won Miss America while Miss New York State.
For the Miss America 2019 Competition, Franklin sang “Quando m’en Vo'” from Puccini’s La Boheme.