While swimsuits and evening gowns on the way out, outfit of choice will become the standard for the Miss America Competition which is going through another change in competition structure.
The competition that will crown Miss America 2020 will consist of three judged phases including the talent, on-stage interview and a new "social impact initiative" pitch, according to a document sent to state titleholders and pageant officials and obtained by The Press of Atlantic City.
The Miss America Organization did not reply to a request for comment on the privately announced format changes.
The 51 Miss America 2020 candidates were recently in Orlando, Florida for orientation and production meetings with NBC/Universal.
The changes to the competition format come a year after the "Miss America 2.0" mission was implemented, eliminating the swimsuit competition and steering away from the stereotypes of beauty pageants.
The major change to this year's Miss America will be when candidates will walk the stage in evening gowns, a staple of the pageant since the 1950's.
The evening wear competition was previously a scored event, judged as the "first impression of confidence, stage presence, style and personality" phase of the competition.
In 2018, former MAO chairwoman Gretchen Carlson announced Miss America would no longer be judged on physical appearance, which brought the end of the swimsuit competition and saw an initial change to the evening gown phase.
For the Miss America 2019 competition, candidates wore evening gowns while explaining their platforms, renamed "social impact initiatives", and during the final night, the top 10 finalists walked a "red carpet" and asked a social impact question by host Ross Matthews.
This year, all candidates will be showcasing their chosen evening wear during the candidate introductions and on-stage interview in preliminary competition.
For the final night, which will be nationally broadcast on NBC, all candidates will be wearing their choice of evening wear only for the introduction.
"An elegant recognition of the Miss America tradition!" the document said.
For the top candidates who make it to the on-stage question and social impact initiative pitch portions of the competition, the candidates are instructed to wear a "job interview" outfit or "what your would wear to give a Ted Talk or corporate presentation".
Also, during the final night, the non-finalists are asked to wear "what they would want to be crowned in should they be selected for the job of Miss America 2020", with the only stipulation being it can not be their talent costume.
In 1949, Miss America's then-executive director Lenora Slaughter, who headed the pageant since 1935, decided that it was improper for the winner to be crowned in a swimsuit and changed the standard for contestants to wear an evening or ball gown for the final moments of the show.
The last two years have seen the most drastic changes to the Miss America competition, while new leadership took the reigns.
There was a large backlash from Miss America fans and stakeholders over the elimination of the swimsuit competition, including from former Miss Americas.
In June, MAO announced the competition would move from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City to Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The date of the competition was pushed to Dec. 19, 2019, instead of the traditional weekend after Labor Day.
Dates for the preliminary competitions have not been publicly released. MAO has also not yet announced the hosts or judging panels for this year's competition.
GALLERY: Miss America 2019 photos
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown and answers an interview question on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, answers a question from the judges on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, introduces herself on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, poses with other candidates after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is congratulated Sept. 9, 2018, after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Wisconson
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Louisiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss New York
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Indiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Massachusetts
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Florida
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Minnesota
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Oklahoma
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Nebraska
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Idaho
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Washington
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss District of Columbia
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Arkansas
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Alabama
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Connecticut
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
The final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
