All 51 of the Miss America 2018 contestants arrive by the Jitney-full at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition. Wednesday, August 29
The Miss America Organization and ABC announced Thursday the celebrity judges for the final night of this year’s competition.
The seven-judge panel will include Laila Ali, four-time undefeated boxing world champion and daughter of the late Muhammad Ali; Bobby Bones, an on-air personality for a country radio morning show; Jessie James Decker, a country music singer/songwriter; Randy Jackson, a music producer and former "American Idol" judge; news anchor Soledad O’Brien; Alli Webb, entrepreneur and founder of Drybar; and Carnie Wilson, a singer and songwriter for the pop group Wilson Phillips, as well as an author and TV host.
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
Kayla Schulman and her mother Kristy Glasser, of Philadelphia, grab a quick photo with Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins. Glasser is orginially from West Viriginia and says she's rooting for her home state candidate at Miss America 2019. (Aug 29, 2018)
Miss Florida Taylor Tyson and Miss Nevada Alexis Hilts dig into meatball appetizers at Bocca Coal Fire Pizza. The Margate restaurant has hosted a dinner for the Miss America candidates their first night in town and caters the week-long pageant rehearsals.
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, above, arrives by jitney at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate with fellow Miss America 2019 contestants, below, on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition, set for Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall.
The judges will evaluate the 51 Miss America candidates when they take the stage Sept. 9 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
On Wednesday, the organization announced the hosts for the finals would be choreographer and dancer Carrie Ann Inaba and TV personality Ross Mathews.
Earlier this month, the organization announced the seven judges for the three nights of preliminary competition.
The preliminary judging panel includes Courtney Blackwell Burton, an arts and education executive; Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a national support network for families of America's fallen military personnel; Bobby H. Grayson, an Emmy award-winning hairstylist; J'Anna Jacoby, professional violinist and member of Rod Stewart's touring band; Lyne Pitts, journalist and managing editor of online magazine The Root; Nancy Redd, bestselling author and former Miss Virginia 2003; and Bill Townsend, entrepreneur and president and CEO of RevolutionSports.
The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminaries take place Sept. 5 to 7 at Boardwalk Hall. The final night of competition will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.