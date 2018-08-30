The Miss America Organization and ABC announced Thursday the celebrity judges for the final night of this year’s competition.

The seven-judge panel will include Laila Ali, four-time undefeated boxing world champion and daughter of the late Muhammad Ali; Bobby Bones, an on-air personality for a country radio morning show; Jessie James Decker, a country music singer/songwriter; Randy Jackson, a music producer and former "American Idol" judge; news anchor Soledad O’Brien; Alli Webb, entrepreneur and founder of Drybar; and Carnie Wilson, a singer and songwriter for the pop group Wilson Phillips, as well as an author and TV host.

PHOTOS of Miss America contestants at Bocca in Margate

1 of 33

The judges will evaluate the 51 Miss America candidates when they take the stage Sept. 9 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the hosts for the finals would be choreographer and dancer Carrie Ann Inaba and TV personality Ross Mathews.

Earlier this month, the organization announced the seven judges for the three nights of preliminary competition.

The preliminary judging panel includes Courtney Blackwell Burton, an arts and education executive; Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a national support network for families of America's fallen military personnel; Bobby H. Grayson, an Emmy award-winning hairstylist; J'Anna Jacoby, professional violinist and member of Rod Stewart's touring band; Lyne Pitts, journalist and managing editor of online magazine The Root; Nancy Redd, bestselling author and former Miss Virginia 2003; and Bill Townsend, entrepreneur and president and CEO of RevolutionSports.

The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminaries take place Sept. 5 to 7 at Boardwalk Hall. The final night of competition will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.

Contact: 609-272-7239

​eserpico@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSerpico

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.