ATLANTIC CITY — The fundraising arm of Miss America announced changes to its Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon, including adding four members and appointing an interim chair.
The changes to the Miss America Foundation come a day after the Miss America Organization announced several changes to its own board, including resignations and the addition of six new members.
Gregory A. Petroff, a partner with New Jersey law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLC, will serve as interim chair of the Foundation's board.
Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was announced chairwoman of the foundation in May, but resigned in July.
"I am honored to serve as the interim Chair of the Miss America Foundation and thrilled to welcome such esteemed, highly credentialed and proven leaders to the Board of Trustees” Petroff said in a statement.
The other new members added to the board include:
Lauren Leader, the co-founder and CEO of All In Together, a non-profit organization that trains women on civics and civic leadership and also hosts the Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative.
Tiffany O'Donnell, the CEO of Iowa Women Lead Change and Miss Iowa 1988.
Colleen Walker, Miss Colorado 1991 and the Vice President of University Partnerships for Academic Partnerships, which works to increase access to quality education.
Donna F. Ward, the Vice President of Sales Catering and Convention Services for the Golden Nugget Atlantic City who previously worked for Resorts Casino Hotel, the Trump Organization, Harrah’s and Bally’s.
John Bergmingham, Manley Thailer and Gretchen Carlson will remain on as members, creating a eight-person board of trustees.
Petroff, who has served as the legal counsel to the Miss America Foundation since its inception in 2012 and helped the foundation achieve its nonprofit status, said Tuesday he will serve as interim chair for the next couple of months until the board selects a permanent appointee.
"Given the fact we're in a very busy season with distributing our scholarships, I accepted the position instead of putting in someone unfamiliar with the foundation" Petroff said.
Petroff said one of the first acts of the new board will be to establish a nominating committee for a chairperson as well as additional board members.
"When we have our sea legs, we'll be looking to expand the board further with people who are passion about nonprofits," he said.
The Miss America Foundation is a separate nonprofit from MAO that supports Miss America by providing scholarships in conjunction with the annual competition. The foundation raises funds for the scholarships awarded and is not involved with the competition itself, Petroff previously told The Press of Atlantic City.
The board members will help advise on the scholarship awards that are part of Miss America 2.0, the release states.
"Each new member brings a wide range of experiences and perspectives and has demonstrated a commitment and passion for the Foundation's charitable mission of providing scholarships to deserving women throughout the United States" Petroff said in a statement.
This story is developing.