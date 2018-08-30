The attorney representing Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is calling for the suspension of an investigation into her claims of bullying, according to a letter obtained by The Press of Atlantic City.

In the letter sent to the law firm representing the Miss America Organization, Mund’s attorney Roger Haber said the neutral review launched in response to Mund's claims of bullying is "flawed," rushed and that an investigation should be conducted by an independent law firm with no prior ties to the organization.

The letter from Mund's attorney was sent Thursday morning to law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, which represents MAO. The Press has reached out to the law firm and MAO officials for comment.

“They don’t want to do this. They’re just going to say the allegations are false,” Haber said in a phone interview Thursday. “They want it done with. The fact is, that’s not an investigation.”

After Mund wrote a five-page letter earlier this month accusing the organization and top leaders of bullying her during her time as Miss America, attorneys from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner hired a human resources consultant to conduct a neutral "fact-finding" review of her claims, according to the letter.

Haber says in the letter that the hired consultant has been taking direction from the law firm throughout the process.

"Without an independent law firm conducting the investigation, current MAO staff and Miss America stakeholders may not feel free to be candid if they think the outcome is predetermined in favor of MAO, Ms. Gretchen Carlson, or Ms. Regina Hopper,” the letter states. “It appears that you, or your agents, have adopted the conduct of attempting to bully my client into a speedy and unfavorable outcome for her.”

Haber writes in the letter that the consultant attempted to contact Mund on Monday and Tuesday of this week to speak, and when Mund did not immediately reply, the consultant reached out to Mund's mother. The organization knew Mund was traveling those days in her finals days as Miss America, Haber said.

"That’s just another example of how they're trying to bully and harass her," Haber said.

Haber said he spoke to the consultant late Tuesday and said he would supply her with people who could back up Mund’s claims in the meantime, and that she could speak with Mund after the pageant. If the consultant spoke to the people he suggested and still felt they need to speak with Mund, they could do so after the pageant, Haber said.

But the consultant got back to him and said Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner advised the consultant that the fact-finding would need to be completed by the weekend, regardless of whether Mund can get in touch with her by then, he said.

"Ms. Mund is not going to do that," Haber said Thursday. "This should be the most joyous period of her life. There are countless other people, if you are doing an investigation, that you could speak to first."

Haber said he is calling for an unrelated, third-party law firm that “follows the facts wherever they may lead, for however long" to take over before the review continues. Haber also calls on Carlson and Hopper to “temporarily step aside” from their MAO duties to prevent impeding the outcome of the investigation.

The letter also states that the consultant told him she was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner that it’s up to the law firm whether Mund would receive a copy of the findings, and whether the findings could be released.

The letter seeks a public report about the conclusions of the investigation.

“If they favor Ms. Mund, I suspect that the chances of the findings seeing the light of day are next to nil,” the letter states.