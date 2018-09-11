After winning what was called "the country's biggest job interview", Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin hit the ground running with a New York City media tour.
The newly crowned Miss America was interviewed Tuesday morning on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan.
.@MissAmerica on the new competition--"It was about what you have in your mind and in your heart": https://t.co/cpIHVPx656 pic.twitter.com/83kjdXv0af— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 11, 2018
GMA hosts Robin Roberts asked Franklin about how the competition was different this year, being the first Miss America without a swimsuit category or runway.
"Miss America started as a swimsuit competition but I think it's important that it's evolving and I'm so excited to be a part of a new era. I'm the first Miss America 2.0 and I really want to do the most that I can this year" Franklin said.
Franklin, who has called Brooklyn home for the last year, is originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After earning her undergrad from East North Carolina University and a Master's from the University of North Carolina School for the Arts, Franklin was selected for an education fellowship at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Franklin is the 7th Miss New York to win Miss America and the ninth African-American woman crowned.