Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
The 2020 Miss America Competition is moving to Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The finals of the event will be held on Dec. 19, according to NBC.
“The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home,” said Regina Hopper, president & CEO of the Miss America Organization. “We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The pageant will also move the event's date from the traditional week after Labor Day to six days before Christmas. The final night of competition, when the next year's Miss America is crowned, will also move to a Thursday night.
MAO has not released information regarding the preliminary competitions or if there will still be pageant week events including the 'Show Us Your Shoes' parade.
The Miss America pageant started in Atlantic City in 1921 and grew to become a national event televised live from Boardwalk Hall for more than 50 years.
"I'm very disappointed," said former Miss America and Ventnor resident Suzette Charles, "it's a part of Atlantic City's history and [the pageant] means so much to the community."
In 2005, the Miss America pageant was moved from Atlantic City to Las Vegas for eight years, then returned in 2013 incentivized by a state subsidy.
Over six years, MAO received more than $20 million from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, as well as several thousand free and discounted rooms and suites, meals and transportation to the organization.
The future of the pageant had been up in the air after the state agency did not renew the subsidy contract following the Miss America 2019 Competition.
In September, MAO sent out requests for proposals to cities, including Atlantic City, to host the 2020 and 2021 pageants. Submissions were due by October, with the location to be selected by December.
For the first six months of 2019, no announcement was made by MAO regarding the location or date of the upcoming competition. The 51 state pageants that send their titleholders all crowned their 2019 candidates by the end of June.
"We’re thrilled to be hosting an impact event like the Miss America Competition in December," said Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun, "we look forward to working with both MAO & NBC on what will be a tremendous evening.”
NBC was announced as the telecast partner of the Miss America 2020 and 2021 competitions in May.
Ticket information will be announced at a later date, according to Mohegan Sun.
Check back for updates.
MISS AMERICA REHEARSAL
Miss America 2019 Final
Sam Haskell
Miss America Organization opens office headquarter in Boardwalk Hall
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.