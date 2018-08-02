Miss America 2018 Cara Mund made a special appearance at the Absecon Dairy Queen for the annual Miracle Treat Day. The nationwide event helps raise money for The Children’s Miracle Network, with one dollar of every Dairy Queen “Blizzard” ice cream sold, donated. Mund met with local fans and even got a chance to make a “Blizzard” like a pro.
She started her day in New Jersey at the New Brunswick Dairy Queen, with a stop at Children’s Specialized Hospital, visiting children and delivering treats.
Locally, proceeds from the “Miracle Treat Day” support Children’s Hospitals of Philadelphia. Bob Wenz, who’s family owns the Dairy Queen on the White Horse Pike, said his store raised more than $7,000 during last year’s Miracle Treat Day. Over the past 12 years, Wenz has turned the day into a full community event, with more than 50 volunteers for face painting, amusements and running a raffle.