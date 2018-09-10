ATLANTIC CITY — About 12 hours after she was crowned Miss America 2019, New York's Nia Franklin came to the beach for her iconic "toe dip" in the ocean. 

Battling the rainy and windy day in the city, Franklin, 25, splashed at the shore line and posed with her crown along the coast as photographers snapped photos of her. 

"I'm feeling amazing," she said as she walked off the beach Monday afternoon.

Franklin, of Brooklyn, New York, was crowned the first Miss America since the rebranding of Miss America 2.0 and the removal of the swimsuit competition. She's originally from North Carolina, but moved to New York to pursue her music studies. 

Her social impact statement is “Advocating for the Arts," and she studied music composition at East Carolina University and has a master’s degree in music composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts.

“The changes I think will be great for our organization,” Franklin said after her crowning on Sunday. “We’re more empowered now more than ever, because (the candidates) don’t have to do things like walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship. And I’m happy I didn’t have to do that win this title tonight."

