Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses near the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Lucy Melillo, of Manalapan, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Maddie Matthew, of Montgomery County, PA., on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses near the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Lucy Melillo, of Manalapan, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Maddie Matthew, of Montgomery County, PA., on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses near the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Lucy Melillo, of Manalapan, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Maddie Matthew, of Montgomery County, PA., on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses for the media on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses near the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Lucy Melillo, of Manalapan, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, has her photo taken with Maddie Matthew, of Montgomery County, PA., on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, poses at the Miss America statue in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, on the windy beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the traditional toe dip in ocean, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Franklin, of Brooklyn, New York, was crowned the first Miss America since the rebranding of Miss America 2.0 and the removal of the swimsuit competition. She's originally from North Carolina, but moved to New York to pursue her music studies.
Her social impact statement is “Advocating for the Arts," and she studied music composition at East Carolina University and has a master’s degree in music composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts.
“The changes I think will be great for our organization,” Franklin said after her crowning on Sunday. “We’re more empowered now more than ever, because (the candidates) don’t have to do things like walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship. And I’m happy I didn’t have to do that win this title tonight."