You'll get one more chance to see Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin on TV this year before the Dec. 19 competition.
On Nov. 28, Franklin is scheduled to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
According to a press release from the Miss America Organization, the reigning Miss America will be joined by Miss New York 2019 Lauren Mollela and other several other state titleholders including: Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island and Wyoming.
Before winning Miss America 14 months ago, Franklin was Miss New York 2018.
Last year, Franklin performed at the Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. Under the Sun Productions, the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based entertainment company, produces the city's annual Thanksgiving Day parade, as well as the former Show Us Your Shoes parade in Atlantic City.
The reigning Miss America alternates between appearing in the Philadelphia and New York parades every year. Due to the later date of this year's Miss America 2020 competition, Franklin is the only recent Miss America to represent the MAO in both parades.
