Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin will join the South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble Feb. 11 for the “side by side” concert held at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
The concert, entitled "Elements," will feature music representing earth, wind, water and fire with lighting and visual effects designed by George Davison.
Franklin, who is a classically trained opera singer, will perform "Climb Every Mountain" which will be conducted by Assistant Conductor Jennifer Hodgson, and "Over the Rainbow."
Franklin studied music composition at East Carolina University and has a master’s degree in music composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts. She will also serve as the Master of Ceremonies of the event.
The nationally acclaimed, seventy-five-member South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble, under the leadership of Keith W. Hodgson, has also invited 40 outstanding high school and college students to join their teachers and mentors for the second half of the concert which will result in 115 music teachers, professional musicians and student instrumentalists performing together.
Dr. Mark Stickney, Director of Bands at Plymouth State University will be the featured guest conductor and Associate conductor, Ron Poorman will conduct the encore.
Tickets for the concert are $18. A portion of the proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Atlantic Women’s Charitable Organization to be applied toward scholarships.
The concert is sponsored by the Oceanfirst Foundation and made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office and Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the new Jersey State Council of the Arts.