Miss America Nia Franklin visits Atlantic City school

ATLANTIC CITY — Students at the Pennsylvania Avenue School lined the hallways wearing paper crowns coated with glitter and waving signs shaped like pageant shoes to welcome Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin Tuesday morning.

Franklin appeared at the school to speak to students at an assembly and to participate in their annual Thanksgiving turkey drive.

“The kids were just so excited and they seem to really have been looking forward to this with the decorations and their crowns, so it’s just a lot of love in the room, which is always a really great feeling,” Franklin said.

Principal La’Quetta Small said she was glad Franklin, who is the third pageant winner to visit the school in the past three years, could make it in time for the turkey drive.

“It’s just awesome that she has a chance to be a part of that process and supporting that initiative and giving back to the community and serving,” Small said. “That’s what we want our students to see.”

