After nearly 80 years of gowns and crowns the weekend after Labor Day, the historic Boardwalk Hall will no longer be home to the Miss America Competition.
"It’s not going to be in Boardwalk Hall going forward," Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty said Wednesday during an editorial board meeting. "It doesn't make sense for it to be there. It's far too expensive to produce there."
The Miss America Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.
The competition has been held in Boardwalk Hall since 1940, with exception of eight years when the pageant moved to Las Vegas from 2006 to 2013.
According to the venue's website, Boardwalk Hall features a 141,000-square-foot main arena with a capacity of 14,770 seats.
Last year, the final night of the Miss America Competition drew 5,880 ticketed spectators, including complimentary tickets. The three days of preliminary competition held during the week drew a total average of less than 2,000 people.
Doherty referenced other shows coming to Boardwalk Hall in the next two years, which have a broader appeal and bigger draw.
"Celine Dion will sell out 13,000 tickets [at Boardwalk Hall] 13,000 people will not come to watch Miss America," he said.
Miss America's future in Atlantic City came into question after the three year, $12 million contract between the pageant and the CRDA expired following the 2019 Miss America Competition.
"We gave [The Miss America Organization] $4.325 million last year to put on a show in a city that’s considered a food desert," Doherty said. "We cannot afford it at that level of a subsidy. There has to be a private sector solution to this."
Doherty said he has been working with MAO Executive Chair Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper.
"We are trying to facilitate Miss America staying in Atlantic City. Probably at one of the casinos," he said.
Last December, representatives for eight of Atlantic City casinos declined to comment if they were partnering with MAO to host the next two pageants. However, the late Bruce Deifik, former owner of Ocean Resort Casino, said he had discussed with Carlson bringing Miss America to Ovation Hall.
As of September, the MAO said it would require a host city or venue to provide $2.5 million to $4.9 million for production costs and more than 4,289 individual room stays for staff, contestants, family and pageant judges during the pageant’s two weeks.
"They been very open to making changes we have suggested," said Doherty. "It was mutually agreed upon that [Miss America] wasn't going to be at Boardwalk Hall".