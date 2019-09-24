The Miss America Organization and the Miss America Foundation have announced the establishment of a new scholarship to be awarded during the 2020 Miss America Competition.
The Equity and Justice Scholarship will be a $3,000 scholarship awarded to the candidate who best exemplifies inclusion and acceptance of these principles into her social impact initiative.
"The Miss America Foundation is pleased to offer this scholarship, which represents such important issues this generation of young women will have to address as they finish their educations and move into their careers," said Greg Petroff, Miss America Foundation board of trustees chair.
The donor wishes to remain anonymous, but the scholarship will be awarded through a family trust.
In reaching out to this Miss America Organization, the donor made clear the reason for the gift. As a young woman who wanted to compete in a local Miss America competition during the 1980s, she was discouraged by her parents because they believed "Miss America does not look like us, and an educated woman does not parade around in a swimsuit."
