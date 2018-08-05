MAO-Cover_Work.indd
ATLANTIC CITY — Immediately following the crowning of Miss America 2019 next month, you can celebrate right along with her.

The class of 2019 and the newly crowned Miss America will be at the Official Miss America After Party on Sept. 9, according to a Miss America Organization news release.

General admission tickets are $55, which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, according to the ticket listing on etix.com. The celebration will take place from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City.

The Miss America Organization announced several promotions this week, including the sale of the 2019 Miss America Competition Magazine.

The organization is taking orders for the 190-page magazine, priced at $25, which features the 51 candidates, judges, hosts, highlights, information about Miss America 2.0 and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.

The organization also announced VIP memberships available for purchase. A membership with the 1921 Club, formerly the Centennial Club, includes:

Six reserved premium seats to all Miss America Competition nights

Six reserved seats in front of Boardwalk Hall for the “Show Us Your Shoes” Parade

Two VIP/four general admission tickets to the official after party at Caesars

Nightly 1921 Club VIP cocktail receptions before each night of competition

Meeting with the host and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund at Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 8

Group photo with the new Miss America 2019 following final competition

Six 2019 Competition Magazines signed by Miss America 2018 Cara Mund