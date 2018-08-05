ATLANTIC CITY — Immediately following the crowning of Miss America 2019 next month, you can celebrate right along with her.
The class of 2019 and the newly crowned Miss America will be at the Official Miss America After Party on Sept. 9, according to a Miss America Organization news release.
General admission tickets are $55, which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, according to the ticket listing on etix.com. The celebration will take place from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City.
Miss South Shore Jamie Gialloreto, 19, of Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, will represent New Jersey at the Miss America competition in September at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City after being crowned Miss New Jersey on Saturday night. Gialloreto spent Sunday morning back in Ocean City for the ceremonial toe dip. Thursday, June 14
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, 19, of Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, takes the traditional toe dip in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday after her crowning Saturday night in Ocean City. Gialloreto, who competed as Miss South Shore, says she will spend the next few months ‘going out into the community and really making my presence known in New Jersey’ as she prepares for the Miss America Competition on Sept. 9 in Atlantic City.
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, 19, of Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, takes the traditional toe dip in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday after her crowning Saturday night in Ocean City. Gialloreto, who competed as Miss South Shore, says she will spend the next few months ‘going out into the community and really making my presence known in New Jersey’ as she prepares for the Miss America Competition on Sept. 9 in Atlantic City.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
The Miss America Organization announced several promotions this week, including the sale of the 2019 Miss America Competition Magazine.
The organization is taking orders for the 190-page magazine, priced at $25, which features the 51 candidates, judges, hosts, highlights, information about Miss America 2.0 and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.
Miss America 2001 Angela Perez Baraquio, the former Miss Hawaii, reacts to the cold saltwater as she takes her traditional leap in the Atlantic Ocean for photographers just hours after winning the crown in Atlantic City, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2000. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Miss America 2000 Heather French, the former Miss Kentucky, jumps in the air as two surfers pass by during the traditional visit to the beach Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999, after being crowned Miss America Saturday night. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Miss America 1999, Nicole Johnson, the former Miss Virginia, leaps into the air as she poses for photographers on the beach in Atlantic City, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 1998. Johnson is a graduate of the University of South Florida who recently completed work on a master's degree in journalism. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
1923. Miss America 1924, Ruth Malcomson, poses with World Heavyweight Champion Jack Dempsey and Atlantic City Mayor Edward L. Bader, who served as the 29th mayor from 1920-1927. Historical photo archive
Lois Delander, Miss America 1927 - Miss America photos from the collection of Allen "Boo" Pergament.
1923. Ruth Malcomson of Philadelphia eats her first breakfast as Miss America 1924 in Atlantic City. Historical photo archive
The organization also announced VIP memberships available for purchase. A membership with the 1921 Club, formerly the Centennial Club, includes:
Six reserved premium seats to all Miss America Competition nights
Six reserved seats in front of Boardwalk Hall for the “Show Us Your Shoes” Parade
Two VIP/four general admission tickets to the official after party at Caesars
Nightly 1921 Club VIP cocktail receptions before each night of competition
Meeting with the host and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund at Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 8
Group photo with the new Miss America 2019 following final competition
Six 2019 Competition Magazines signed by Miss America 2018 Cara Mund
Sept. 13, 1997. Miss Ilinois Katherine Shindle competes in the swimsuit competition at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. Shindle was later crowned the 1998 Miss America. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
Miss Delaware Jody Kelly jokingly wears a reversed baseball cap on stage with her swimsuit as she rehearses the swimsuit competition for the Miss America Pageant at the Atlantic city Convention Hall Monday, Sept. 14, 1998. Preliminary competition begins Tuesday night Sept. 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)