ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss America Organization on Monday announced changes to its Board of Trustees, including six new board members.
The board is now comprised of 11 members, including board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson, according to Karl Nilsson, a spokesman for the organization.
According to a news release from the organization, the new trustees joining the board are:
• Shenan Reed, president and chief client officer at Publicis Groupe and founder of digital marketing agency Morpheus Media
• Barbara Moore, a financial advisor with Uhlmann Price Securities and former mayor of the Village of Greenwood Lake, New York
• Jeffery Tobias Halter, president of strategic consulting company YWomen
• Shelley Diamond, chief client officer for Young & Rubicam and practice lead for Y&R Inspire Change
• Sharlene Wells Hawkes, Miss America 1985 and president of Remember My Service (RMS) Military Productions
• Kathleen Neville, a communications and reputations strategist and senior advisor/consultant to the NFL on social issues
The other board members are Carlson, Ike Franco, Jessie Ward Bennett, Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry and Mary Jane Clark, Nilsson said.
Earlier this year, the board had nine members. Ashley Byrd announced his resignation in a letter dated Saturday, saying the organization was “deeply divided.”
Debbye Turner Bell, Miss America 1990, was announced as a new board member in June, but is no longer listed as a trustee. Nilsson confirmed that Bell resigned Friday.
Nilsson also confirmed that former board member Dr. Shelley Robertson resigned in July due to a family health situation.
According to Nilsson, Robertson told the organization the following: “Although I fully support the mission and vision of the organization, I am resigning from the Miss America Board of Directors. A family health situation has come up that needs my full attention. This is not what I had I hoped for, and I’m sorry that I won’t be completing my term.”(tncms-asset)6e7d9394-9f76-11e8-a0ad-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
The announcement of board changes comes less than two weeks before the Miss America 2019 Competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
A petition was launched earlier this year by some former Miss Americas calling for the removal of Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund made allegations earlier this month in a scathing five-page letter that she had been silenced, reduced and marginalized by the pageant’s leadership.
The Board of Directors web page on the Miss America Organization website currently displays this message: “This page is currently under construction. Thank you for your patience while we are transitioning to our new design!”
This story is developing.