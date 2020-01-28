Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Hopper could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. She became the president and CEO of the Miss America Organization in May 2018 as part of a series of changes that came about after an email scandal in December 2017.
Hopper, Miss Arkansas 1983, assumed her dual role at the same time that Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson became the chairwoman of the Board of Trustees for MAO.
Carlson stepped down as chairwoman in June 2019.
“It’s not really a rebuild but a rebranding of Miss America and making the organization relevant,” Hopper said at the time of her appointment. “The most important message from today’s announcement is that the Miss America stakeholders, as well as the current young women in the program and those young women interested in the program, will see Miss America as something that they want to be a part of.”
Hopper was appointed almost six months after the release of emails between former Miss America CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell and board members and employees that used crude and vulgar language to describe past contestants’ weight and sexual history. The emails also revealed efforts by the Haskell-led board to sabotage several former Miss Americas’ post-pageant careers.
The scandal threatened the future of the competition and led to the resignation of Haskell, Chief Operating Officer Josh Randle, board Chairwoman Lynn Weidner and several other board members.
Hopper and Carlson were the driving force behind the rebranding of the pageant dubbed "Miss America 2.0," which included, among other things, the elimination of the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the competition and its eventual departure from Atlantic City for the second time in 2019.
MAO moved the 2020 competition out of the city after failing to get financial assistance from either the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, as it had in the past, or from individual casinos. The CRDA had given the MAO about $4 million a year over the past several years.
The competition was held Dec. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, where Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was crowned.
Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.
