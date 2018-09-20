Miss America
Buy Now

Miss New York Nia Franklin was named Miss America 2019.

 Noah K. Murray / Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss America Competition, with origins in the city that date back nearly 100 years, may still have a future here.

Just not if it comes with a $4 million annual price tag.

Miss America’s latest three-year, $12.5 million contract with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority expired after this year’s pageant on Sept. 9, and officials said they are not willing to provide millions of dollars in subsidies to keep the competition in the city.

The Miss America Organization has not responded to request for comment.

Both Mayor Frank Gilliam and CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said the current subsidy is too much for the state agency.

“I don’t believe that Miss America should be $4.5 (million). I don’t think that we should pay that,” Gilliam said Wednesday. “I think that there’s a place for her if they’re willing to truly, in my opinion, reconfigure how the pageant (operates) and how the event is going to be.”

Gilliam, whose elected position affords him a seat on the 17-member executive board of CRDA, said the authority needs to be making “more prudent financial decisions,” regardless of the entity receiving funds.

GALLERY: Miss America 2019 photos

1 of 200