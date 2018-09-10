Miss America 2.0 was not an upgrade for the 98-year-old pageant's ratings.
According to TVbytheNumbers.com, Sunday night's broadcast of the 2019 Miss America Competition on ABC reached 4.3 million viewers, a 23 percent drop in viewership from last year's show.
Despite efforts to "rebrand" Miss America's image this year by eliminating the swimsuit category, the competition has continued a trend of losing viewers.
The Miss America Organization announced back in June the candidates would no longer be judged on physical appearance, focusing more on the talent and onstage interviews.
Over the past five years, the viewership has declined by nearly three million:
2017: 5.6 million viewers
2016: 6.25 million viewers
2015: 7.9 million viewers
2014: 7.1 million viewers
2013: 8.6 million viewers
The first week of NFL football eclipsed the scholarship competition.
NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, which kicked off at 8:30 p.m., averaged 19.74 million viewers.
Miss America aired on ABC in the 9 p.m. time slot, beating out "Hawaii Five-O" on CBS and "Bob's Burgers" on Fox.
In a press release, ABC claimed they were the "most-watched entertainment network in the 2-hour time slot" and also ranked no. 1 in the women viewership demographics.