The Miss America Organization announced Thursday that the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation's license has been reinstated for a year.
Board member David Holtzman will be executive director.
New Jersey’s was one of three state organizations to have their licenses revoked earlier in the month after breaking from the central organization’s new vision.
Officials from New Jersey, New York and Florida had signed onto a vote of no confidence relating to the Miss America 2.0 rebranding. The MAO deemed them to be in breach of contract, saying they were subject to either a review of licensing during a probationary period or immediate termination of contract.
The three states joined Georgia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, which also had their licensing revoked. The board of directors for the Miss Colorado pageant resigned in September, citing ongoing issues with the MAO.
The New Jersey chapter will seek out corporate and organizational partners, and new board members from around the state, as part of the renewal process.
"The new operations proposal will give New Jersey an even stronger program for the young women who see the Miss America system as a path to education and service," said Holtzman "As we begin a new era of Miss New Jersey, we want to thank the many volunteers who worked so hard to give us a strong foundation to build upon."