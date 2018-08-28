ATLANTIC CITY — The fundraising arm of Miss America announced changes to its Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon, including adding four members and appointing an interim chair.
The changes to the Miss America Foundation come a day after the Miss America Organization announced several changes to its own board, including resignations and the addition of six new members.
Gregory A. Petroff, a partner with New Jersey law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLC, will serve as interim chairman of the foundation's board. Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was announced as chairwoman of the foundation in May but resigned in July.
Many think running The Miss America Competition is as easy as handing out a crown and sash.
Since it's inception as an annual end-of-season parade and pageant, several men and women have worked to make Miss America the iconic event it is today. Though, there never seems to be a shortage of controversy.