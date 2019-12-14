UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Miss America Organization and the Miss America Foundation on Friday announced 20 finalists for the 2020 Scholarship Awards for STEM, Women in Business, Social Impact Initiative, and Equity and Justice.
The finalists will be interviewed in an event open to the public for the first time this year. It will be Tuesday in the Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, where the winners will be named at 8 p.m.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE WOMEN IN BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIPS $5,000 (1st), $4,000 (2nd): Jacqueline Thomas (Arizona); Katelynne Cox (District of Columbia); Nikki Holbrook (Hawaii); Grace Zimmerman (Idaho); Alex Franke (Kentucky). STEM SCHOLARSHIPS $5,000 (1st), $4,000 (2nd), $3,000 (3rd): Mo Shea (Montana); Morgan Nichols (South Carolina); Darynne Dahlem (Arkansas); Lyndsey Littlefield (Massachusetts); Lauren Molella (New York).
EQUITY AND JUSTICE SCHOLARSHIP $3,000: Mallory Rivard (Michigan); Ariel Beverly (Illinois); Caitlyn Stupi (Maryland); Brianna Mason (Tennessee); Alexandra Badgett (North Carolina). SOCIAL IMPACT INITIATIVE SCHOLARSHIPS $6,000 (1st) $4,000 (2nd), $2,000 (3rd): Nasya Mancini (Nevada); Amber Hulse (South Dakota); Morgan Nichols (South Carolina); Anika Wooton (Kansas); Dexonna Talbot (Utah).
The following scholarships will also be awarded at 8 p.m. Tuesday: Jean Bartel Military Scholarship ($3,000); Allman Medical Scholarship ($5,000); Athlete Scholar Scholarship ($2,000); Beacom College STEM Scholarship at Dakota State University ($5,000).
In the 99th anniversary competition, held for the first time at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, 51 candidates are competing for the job of Miss America 2020 and for more than $300,000 of scholarships, according to the Miss America Organization. Preliminary competitions will be held 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo Arena, and the final competition will be held 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena and broadcast live on NBC and NBC.com.
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown and answers an interview question on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, answers a question from the judges on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, introduces herself on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, poses with other candidates after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is congratulated Sept. 9, 2018, after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Wisconson
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Louisiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss New York
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Indiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Massachusetts
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Florida
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Minnesota
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Oklahoma
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Nebraska
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Idaho
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Washington
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss District of Columbia
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Arkansas
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Alabama
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Connecticut
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
The final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
For the final night of the Miss America Competition, all candidates will wear their choice of evening-wear only for the introduction.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
