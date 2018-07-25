Answering questions ranging from the recent competition controversies to their personal proj…
According to the Miss America website, the Miss America Foundation is a separate nonprofit that supports Miss America by providing the scholarships awarded in conjunction with the annual pageant. Petroff said the Miss America Foundation is not involved with the competition itself.
Vincent-Tripp was announced as chairwoman of the foundation in May along with Miss America Organization CEO and President Regina Hopper, forming the first all-female leadership of Miss America.
In January, Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson was named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's Board of Trustees, which was formerly known as the Board of Directors.
Vincent-Tripp had previously sat on the Board of Directors for the Miss America Organization. In a previous interview, Vincent-Tripp said she was looking forward to learning how the foundation works and how it could be expanded.
“We can really do a lot moving forward,” Vincent-Tripp said in May.
Until her resignation, for the first time in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history, all of the Miss America Organization’s top leadership positions were filled by women who have competed for the crown.
Women took over leadership after a scandal involving emails between former Miss America CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell and board members that used crude and vulgar language to describe past contestants’ weight, sexual history and post-pageant careers.
The organization recently announced the competition would return Sept. 9 to Boardwalk Hall and would air on ABC, but there has been controversy over plans to eliminate the swimsuit competition and make other changes. Some state pageant organizations have objected to the changes and have rebelled against the leadership of Hopper and Carlson.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
Sept. 13, 1997. Miss Ilinois Katherine Shindle competes in the swimsuit competition at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. Shindle was later crowned the 1998 Miss America. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
Miss Delaware Jody Kelly jokingly wears a reversed baseball cap on stage with her swimsuit as she rehearses the swimsuit competition for the Miss America Pageant at the Atlantic city Convention Hall Monday, Sept. 14, 1998. Preliminary competition begins Tuesday night Sept. 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Miss Illinois Erika Harold is seen during the swimsuit competition at the 2002 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2002. Harold won the competition to become Miss America 2003. (AP Photo/Brian Branch-Price)
Sunday, Sept. 13, 1997. Miss America pageant at convention hall in AC. Top Ten in swimsuits.
Miss America pageant 1922. Center is Miss America 1922, Miss Columbus Ohio Mary Katherine Campbell. On the right is the pageant’s first winner, Margaret Gorman.
