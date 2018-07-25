The recently appointed chairwoman of the fundraising arm of Miss America announced her resignation Tuesday night after less than three months on the job.

An attorney for the Miss America Foundation confirmed Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp submitted a letter of resignation.

"We are appreciative of her service on the board," Gregory Petroff told The Press of Atlantic City, "but we are unaware of the circumstances of the resignation at this point."

Vincent-Tripp has not responded Wednesday to calls for comment.

According to the Miss America website, the Miss America Foundation is a separate nonprofit that supports Miss America by providing the scholarships awarded in conjunction with the annual pageant. Petroff said the Miss America Foundation is not involved with the competition itself.

Vincent-Tripp was announced as chairwoman of the foundation in May along with Miss America Organization CEO and President Regina Hopper, forming the first all-female leadership of Miss America.

In January, Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson was named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's Board of Trustees, which was formerly known as the Board of Directors.

Vincent-Tripp had previously sat on the Board of Directors for the Miss America Organization. In a previous interview, Vincent-Tripp said she was looking forward to learning how the foundation works and how it could be expanded.

“We can really do a lot moving forward,” Vincent-Tripp said in May.

Until her resignation, for the first time in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history, all of the Miss America Organization’s top leadership positions were filled by women who have competed for the crown.

Women took over leadership after a scandal involving emails between former Miss America CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell and board members that used crude and vulgar language to describe past contestants’ weight, sexual history and post-pageant careers.

The organization recently announced the competition would return Sept. 9 to Boardwalk Hall and would air on ABC, but there has been controversy over plans to eliminate the swimsuit competition and make other changes. Some state pageant organizations have objected to the changes and have rebelled against the leadership of Hopper and Carlson.

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.