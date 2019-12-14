UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Miss America Organization and The Miss America Foundation on Friday announced 20 finalists for the 2020 Scholarship Awards for STEM, Women in Business, Social Impact Initiative, and Equity and Justice.
The finalists will be interviewed in an event open to the public for the first time this year. It will be Dec. 17 in the Cabaret Theatre at the Mohegan Sun, where the winners will be named at 8 p.m.
Finalists are:
WOMEN IN BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIPS $5000 (1st), $4000 (2nd): Jacqueline Thomas (Arizona); Katelynne Cox (District of Columbia); Nikki Holbrook (Hawaii); Grace Zimmerman (Idaho); Alex Franke (Kentucky).
STEM SCHOLARSHIPS $5000 (1st), $4000 (2nd), $3000 (3rd): Mo Shea (Montana); Morgan Nichols (South Carolina); Darynne Dahlem (Arkansas); Lyndsey Littlefield (Massachusetts); Lauren Molella (New York).
EQUITY AND JUSTICE SCHOLARSHIP $3,000: Mallory Rivard (Michigan); Ariel Beverly (Illinois); Caitlyn Stupi (Maryland); Brianna Mason (Tennessee); Alexandra Badgett (North Carolina).
SOCIAL IMPACT INITIATIVE SCHOLARSHIPS $6,000 (1st) $4,000 (2nd), $2,000 (3rd): Nasya Mancini (Nevada); Amber Hulse (South Dakota); Morgan Nichols (South Carolina); Anika Wooton (Kansas); Dexonna Talbot (Utah).
The following scholarships will also be awarded at 8 p.m. Dec. 17: Jean Bartel Military Scholarship ($3,000); Allman Medical Scholarship ($5,000); Athlete Scholar Scholarship ($2,000); Beacom College STEM Scholarship at Dakota State University ($5,000)
In the 99th anniversary competition, held for the first time at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, 51 candidates are competing for the job of Miss America 2020 and for more than $300,000 of scholarships, according to the Miss America Organization.
Preliminary competitions will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo Arena, and the final competition will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena and broadcast live on NBC and NBC.com.
For the full schedule visit missamerica.org where you can also find information on tickets, or purchase them at Ticketmaster or the Mohegan Sun box office.
