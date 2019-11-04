Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tickets are now available for the 2020 Miss America Competition, the Miss America Organization announced Saturday.
This year's competition, which will be held at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, will occur later this year: Preliminary competitions will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 16, with the final night of competition Thursday, Dec. 19.
The preliminary competition will take place in the 175,000 square-foot Earth Expo and Convention Center. Ticket prices range from $75 to $100. The final night will be held inside 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. Ticket prices range from $100 to $250.
In June, the MAO announced the pageant would be moving from it's originating hometown, Atlantic City, after a contract with the Casino Reinvestment Development was not renewed. For the past six years, the state agency helped fund the Miss America pageant, to the cost of more than $20 million.
According to Saturday's announcement, the preliminary competitions will be break up the 51 state candidates into two groups, Alpha and Mu, who will trade off showcasing their talents and interview skills in the pageant's recently revamped format.
The final night will also be broadcast live on NBC. The Miss America Competition aired on ABC networks from 2013 to 2018, after a brief stint broadcasting on cable networks CMT and TLC.
The Miss America Organization also announced two additional ticketed events before and after the final night competition: The Miss America Foundation Breakfast and the official Miss America After Party, as well as several open-to-the-public events including an arrival ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; The Miss America Foundation Scholarship Judging; and a Miss America Autograph Session on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and through the Mohegan Sun box office.
