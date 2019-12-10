Miss America Final

The final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).

 Vernon Ogrodnek

The two-night preliminaries of the 2020 Miss American Competition will be streamed live over the organization’s website, and available for viewers to purchase.

The Dec. 19 competition, held at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, will also be streamed on NBC.com, according to a news release from the Miss American Organization.

“Viewers can now watch, on multiple platforms, the new exciting, interactive and dramatic selection process of one young woman who will earn a job with a six-figure salary and the crown of Miss America,” according to the release.

The preliminaries, slated for 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, cost $30 per night to stream over the organization’s website, or $50 for both. 

It’ll be produced by JC Productions and is sponsored by Dakota State University, according to the release.

The organization also announced the hosts of the preliminaries, Dorothy Benham and Susan Powell, Miss American 1977 and 1981, respectively, and judges Anthony Barfield, Holly Pelham Davis and Stephanie S. Streett.

GALLERY: Miss America 2019 photos

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments