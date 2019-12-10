The two-night preliminaries of the 2020 Miss American Competition will be streamed live over the organization’s website, and available for viewers to purchase.
The Dec. 19 competition, held at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, will also be streamed on
NBC.com, according to a news release from the Miss American Organization.
Some media organizations were notified in the past week they were denied credentials to cove…
“Viewers can now watch, on multiple platforms, the new exciting, interactive and dramatic selection process of one young woman who will earn a job with a six-figure salary and the crown of Miss America,” according to the release.
The preliminaries, slated for 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, cost $30 per night to stream over the organization’s website, or $50 for both.
It’ll be produced by JC Productions and is sponsored by Dakota State University, according to the release.
The organization also announced the hosts of the preliminaries, Dorothy Benham and Susan Powell, Miss American 1977 and 1981, respectively, and judges Anthony Barfield, Holly Pelham Davis and Stephanie S. Streett.
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown and answers an interview question on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, answers a question from the judges on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, introduces herself on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, poses with other candidates after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is congratulated Sept. 9, 2018, after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Wisconson
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Louisiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss New York
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Indiana
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Massachusetts
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Florida
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Minnesota
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Oklahoma
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Nebraska
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Idaho
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Washington
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss District of Columbia
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Arkansas
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Alabama
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Connecticut
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
0901018_nws_missa
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
