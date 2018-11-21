Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin will head from the Boardwalk to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Thanksgiving.
Franklin is scheduled to appear and perform during the Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 99-year-old parade is a Philadelphia tradition and will be broadcast on local station 6ABC.
According to a press release from the Miss America Organization, Franklin will be riding on the "Fairy Tale Float" and will perform "Someday at Christmas" with the Mulford Kids and Vessels Praise Kid Dancers along the parade route.