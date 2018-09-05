ATLANTIC CITY — Even with a new stage and competition format, the first night of the Miss America 2019 competition went smoothly, much like years past.
The 51 candidates took to the runway-less stage for what preliminary host Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri said is "one of the biggest job interviews in the country."
Back in June, Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson announced the elimination of the famed swimsuit competition, as well as other changes to be announced.
While the organization stayed mum on the immediate details, it was revealed that a 20-second onstage interview question would be asked to individual candidates to let the audience know more about each woman vying for the job of Miss America 2019.
On September 5th 2018, the 1st night of preliminaries is held for the Miss America 2.0 2019 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
