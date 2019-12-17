After two nights of very successful preliminary results, Miss Georgia Victoria Hill has emerged as a Miss America 2020 favorite.
A night after being named the talent winner in the preliminaries, Hill was named the on-stage question winner during Tuesday's preliminaires at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Hill will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She got a $2,000 scholarship after Sunday's talent win.
Miss Oregon Shivali Kadam was named the winner of the private interview in night two of the preliminaries and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was named talent winner for her chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide. Schrier will receive a $2,000 scholarship award.
The contestants are now off until the competition at 8 p.m. Thursday, which will be broadcast on NBC. The Miss America Organization moved the 2020 competition out of Atlantic City after failing to get financial assistance from either the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, as it had in the past, or from individual casinos. The CRDA had give the MAO about $4 million a year over the past several years.
