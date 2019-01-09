ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation announced Wednesday a major change to the annual June pageant.

Executive director David Holtzman said during a press conference the 2019 Miss New Jersey competition would take place at Resorts Casino's Superstar Theater for the next two years. The theater has about 1350 seats, and multiple dressing rooms for the 27-28 contestants, Holtzman said.

The Miss New Jersey pageant had previously been held in Ocean City in the Music Pier for the last 22 years. Before, Miss New Jersey was held in Wildwood and Cherry Hill. 

"We've kind of outgrown that facility," said Holtzman "we've sold out the last couple of years and in my heart, I wanted to bring [the pageant] to Atlantic City."

Pageant week will start June 9, with Miss New Jersey 2019 crowned on June 15.

This year's pageant will follow the new swimsuit-less Miss America 2.0 format, focusing instead on on-stage interviews with contestants.

"I am excited for what's to come within the Miss New Jersey organization," said Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto "it's all up from here".

The state pageant began in 1933 crowning one woman to represent New Jersey in the Miss America pageant held in September at Boardwalk Hall.

The location of this year's Miss America Competition is still unannounced.

GALLERY: Miss NJ contestants arrive in Ocean City

1 of 15

In September, the MAO sent the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority a request for proposal to host the 99th and 100th anniversary pageants. Details of the pageant's costs and requirements include $2.5 to $4.9 million for the pageant's production, an addition $325,000 for hotel accommodations, security and transportation, complimentary or discounted room rates for contestants, family members, staff and a presidential suite for MAO Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson. 

CRDA executive director Matt Doherty said the authority could not finance the pageant as it had for the past six years, but does hope Miss America can find to another sponsor that will keep the pageant in its hometown.

This story is developing check back for details.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Load comments