Miss New Jersey Education Foundation executive director David Holtzman and board member Mike Lopez along with Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto pose in front of Resorts Casino Hotel's Superstar Theater. The 2019 and 2020 pageant will be hosted at the casino's venue.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation announced Wednesday a major change to the annual June pageant.
Executive director David Holtzman said during a press conference the 2019 Miss New Jersey competition would take place at Resorts Casino's Superstar Theater for the next two years. The theater has about 1350 seats, and multiple dressing rooms for the 27-28 contestants, Holtzman said.
The Miss New Jersey pageant had previously been held in Ocean City in the Music Pier for the last 22 years. Before, Miss New Jersey was held in Wildwood and Cherry Hill.
"We've kind of outgrown that facility," said Holtzman "we've sold out the last couple of years and in my heart, I wanted to bring [the pageant] to Atlantic City."
Pageant week will start June 9, with Miss New Jersey 2019 crowned on June 15.
This year's pageant will follow the new swimsuit-less Miss America 2.0 format, focusing instead on on-stage interviews with contestants.
"I am excited for what's to come within the Miss New Jersey organization," said Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto "it's all up from here".
Miss New Jersey leave the Ocean City Music Pier after a closed rehearsal to board a bus for their next destination. Contestants for the Miss New Jersey Pageant arrived in Ocean City, Monday June 11, 2018, checking in at the Forum Hotel and rehearsing the opening number at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Miss New Jersey contestants leave the Ocean City Music Pier after a closed rehearsal to board a bus for their next destination Monday. The 28 women have a full week of activities planned ahead of Saturday’s crowning.
In September, the MAO sent the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority a request for proposal to host the 99th and 100th anniversary pageants. Details of the pageant's costs and requirements include $2.5 to $4.9 million for the pageant's production, an addition $325,000 for hotel accommodations, security and transportation, complimentary or discounted room rates for contestants, family members, staff and a presidential suite for MAO Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.
CRDA executive director Matt Doherty said the authority could not finance the pageant as it had for the past six years, but does hope Miss America can find to another sponsor that will keep the pageant in its hometown.