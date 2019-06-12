ATLANTIC CITY-- The 28 Miss New Jersey 2019 contestants from across the state kicked off the first round of competitions, showing off their talents and sharing their social platforms during the first night of preliminary competitions Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The competition, which moved from Ocean City to Resorts Casino this year, paid homage to classic casino performances.
Contestants entered through the audience in black and white show girl costumes to "Luck be a Lady." Their entrance was followed by a performance of "It's pure AC," an original song with references to historic Atlantic City figures and local staples such as Tony's Baltimore Grill, by host and singer Dave Damiani.
Half of the contestants, or Group A, competed in both the talent and Red Carpet/Impact Statement portions on Wednesday. The other half, or Group B, competed in the Onstage Question. The groups will switch Thursday night.
Contestants in Group B already completed a 10-minute interview with the judges off stage Tuesday, which counted towards 20% of their total score. The question ranged from political to personal.
They each answered one additional question onstage Wednesday that is worth 15% of their score.
After the interview question came the talent portion. Worth 50% of their score, the talent portion featured Irish dancing, opera singing, piano playing and more.
The contestants will return to the stage again for the second preliminary round Thursday at 8 p.m. The winner will receive her crown Saturday, June 15.