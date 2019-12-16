Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Miss Georgia Victoria Hall was named the talent winner during the first night of preliminaries of the Miss America 2020 Competition on Sunday held in the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.
B. Vartan Boyajian / via miss america organization
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab, right, answers a question during her on-stage interview with host Miss America 1977 Dorothy Benham. The 20-year-old Belmar, Monmouth County, resident was named the on-stage interview winner during first night of preliminary competition.
The final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard was named the overall interview winner during first night of preliminary competition.
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Miss Georgia Victoria Hall was named the talent winner during the first night of preliminaries of the Miss America 2020 Competition on Sunday held in the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.
B. Vartan Boyajian / via miss america organization
Washington Post Live Event
B. Vartan Boyajian
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab, right, answers a question during her on-stage interview with host Miss America 1977 Dorothy Benham. The 20-year-old Belmar, Monmouth County, resident was named the on-stage interview winner during first night of preliminary competition.
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab was named the on-stage interview winner for the first night of preliminary contests for the Miss America 2020 Competition.
Glab was awarded a $1,000 scholarship during the first of two nights of preliminary competition Sunday.
For the first time in Miss America history, the Miss America 2020 Competition was live streamed. The preliminaries are being held in the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
During the first night of preliminaries, the other winners were:
• Miss Georgia Victoria Hill was named the overall talent winner and awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
• Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard was named the overall interview winner and awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
The second night of the Miss America 2020 Competition preliminary contest will be llvestreamed starting at 7 p.m. Monday.
The pageant was a two-week long Atlantic City tradition in early September for the better part of a century.
The Miss America pageant started in Atlantic City in 1921 and grew to become a national event televised live from Boardwalk Hall for more than 50 years.
In 2005, the pageant moved to Las Vegas for eight years. It then returned to Atlantic City in 2013 with incentives via a state subsidy.
The Miss America Organization moved the 2020 competition out of the city after failing to get financial assistance from either the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, as it had in the past, or from individual casinos. The CRDA had given the MAO about $4 million a year over the past several years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.