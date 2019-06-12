ATLANTIC CITY-- The 28 Miss New Jersey 2019 contestants from across the state have arrived in Atlantic City and are ready to kick off the first round of competitions.
They checked into Resorts Casino Hotel Monday morning and spent a day of fun on the Steel Pier Wednesday afternoon.
Now, the contestants will show off their talents and share their platforms during the first night of preliminary competitions Wednesday at 8 p.m.
They will return to the stage again for the second preliminary round Thursday at 8 p.m. The winner will receive her crown Saturday, June 15.
Check back here for updates on all contestants as they compete for the single spot in the Miss America 2020 national competition.