Following Wednesday's announcement that the Miss New Jersey Competition would be held at Resorts Casino Hotel for the next two years, many were surprised at the departure from its hometown of Ocean City, including the city's officials.
"We really thought Ocean City was a great fit," said Michele Gillian, executive chairwoman of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"We were somewhat shocked when we found out — people called us saying they saw the news online," said Gillian "but no one had been officially notified about the move by Miss New Jersey."
David Holtzman said Wednesday he was breaking the news during the press conference, with future Miss New Jersey candidates not even knowing the pageant would have a new location.
"Of course it was a surprise, but my reaction was positive," said Christa Steiner, 20, of Beach Haven.
Steiner, Miss Coastal Shores 2019, competed for Miss New Jersey last year and will be in this year's pageant. For her, the move is bittersweet, saying Ocean City was a great hosting town, but Atlantic City is synonymous with pageant glitz.
"Atlantic City is so famous and has so much they can provide up. For us girls competing in Miss New Jersey, we'll get to experience a bit of what Miss America feels like," Steiner said.
Ocean City hosted the Miss New Jersey pageant for the last 22 years. Gillian said the city supported the Miss America franchise at a time the pageant was struggling financially.
"We rolled out the red carpet. We made some great strides for the pageant including their own 'Show Us Your Shoes' parade," Gillian said. "We made sure the hotels were offering good rates and had the expertise of the Music Pier facility for the pageant and own publicity for the event. We used a lot of resources and the businesses opened their doors."
During last year's pageant week, the 28 Miss New Jersey candidates made appearances at several city restaurants including The Chatterbox and Yianni's Café.
"It’s a shame they are leaving," said Gillian, "Ocean City is a great family resort that really embraced Miss New Jersey – we really do support the pageant model and the scholarship. We wish them luck, but we think that it was a perfect fit all those years."
Director of Community services Mike Allegretto said they were still planning on having the pageant in the first week of June. Now will have to find something to fill the void.
“It certainly can hurt with so many people coming and staying in hotels and visiting the restaurants and shopping the boardwalks and the downtowns," Allegretto said. "Certainly they might feel some effects from it not being here that entire week."
Allegretto said that they are disappointed to lose the pageant that has become a significant part of their events.
According to Gillian, Ocean City hosts around 250 events during the tourist season
"Certainly we enjoyed hosing it. The community embraced it as far as the sponsorship with restaurants and the clothing places and everybody trying to contribute to make this a little town event." said Allegretto
Mark Morrison, co-owner and general manager at The Forum Motor Inn, which has hosted the contestants and the directors for the last 16 years, said he is saddened that pageant is leaving Ocean City.
"We will truly feel the loss this June. We will miss all of the positive and energetic dynamic the young ladies brought along with them into our lobby," he said.
Mike Cramody owns the OC Surf Café, a local breakfast spot right across from the hotel that lodged all pageant competitors. He said that he enjoyed the friendliness of the people involved in the pageant and would see a surge in business as the café served food to the contestants' families who'd stop in or deliver their food across the street to accommodate their busy pageant hours.
"I hate to see it go because it meant a lot to Ocean City," Cramody said.
Still, Cramody said he's glad the pageant will remain in South Jersey, and he believes it could give Atlantic City a boost it needs.
Allegretto also said he understands that Holtzman wants to hold the pageant at a larger local venue.
"I fully understand that and I hope that it works out for them and it continues to grow to the state pageant it can be," Allegretto said.