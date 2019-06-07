ATLANTIC CITY — One year ago, Gretchen Carlson was on “Good Morning America” announcing a ne…

The next Miss America will likely be crowned in a casino in the dead of winter, not in Board…

ATLANTIC CITY — As the tramcar passed Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, a …

The home of the 2020 Miss America pageant is still up in the air. Las Vegas officials said a…

ATLANTIC CITY — Cold air blows across the Boardwalk and a small pile of snow has yet to melt…

No one was surprised the Miss New Jersey pageant was moving to Atlantic City more so than Oc…

It’s been a tradition for artist David Holtzman since 2013 to paint every Miss New Jersey’s …

In her first month, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin — the first “Miss America 2.0” to be crow…

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite many unanswered questions about the future of Miss America, Sunday n…

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Beneath the Performing Arts Center stage on a July Sunday, nine women sat …

One of the original and most debated categories of the Miss America Competition is being lef…

If You Go

Miss New Jersey 2019

At the Superstar Theater inside Resorts Casino Hotel

Preliminaries: Wednesday June 12, Thursday June 13 at 8 p.m.

Finals: Saturday June 15 at 8 p.m.

There will be no Miss New Jersey parade this year

A special event with former Miss New Jersey titleholders and candidates will be held at Steel Pier Friday evening.

Tickets available through ticketmaster.com or at missnj.org