prelim night 2
ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The second night of preliminaries for the 2019 Miss America Competiton wrapped up for the 51 candidates Thursday with wins for Miss Virginia and Miss Louisiana.

Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, 22, won the preliminary onstage question scholarship of $1,000 and Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway, 24, earned the $2,000 preliminary talent scholarship.