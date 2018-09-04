ATLANTIC CITY — The stage in Boardwalk Hall will officially open for spectators and candidates Wednesday as the 51 hopefuls get closer to competing for the "Miss America 2.0" crown.
The Miss America Organization is pushing forward with the competition, the mission and re-branding of Miss America after months of uncertainty following months of controversy. That includes the ousting of past leadership in December, controversy with the elimination of the swimsuit segment, and calls for the resignations of top two MAO leaders, Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President/CEO Regina Hopper.
The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminary competitions will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week at Boardwalk Hall. They lead up to the final night, which will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Carlson, speaking publicly at the arrival ceremony for the candidates on Thursday afternoon, reiterated the new mission statement: “To prepare great women for the world and to prepare the world for great women.”
"There she is, Miss Neurosurgeon, Miss Social Activist, Miss Jet Pilot, Miss Investigative Journalist, Miss Expert Coder, Miss CEO, Miss-whatever she wants to be,” Carlson said, citing the organization’s vision statement. “There she is, Miss America. No wonder she has a crown — she rules."
The 51 contestants of the upcoming Miss America competition celebrated their official arrival to Atlantic City on Thursday afternoon with a ceremony at Kennedy Plaza. Thursday, August 30
The 51 contestants of the Miss America Competition walk into Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Thursday afternoon to celebrate their official arrival ceremony. Thursday, August 30, 2018
Miss New Jersey Jamie Gialloreto receives a warm welcome from her home-state crowd at Kennedy Plaza. Thursday, August 30, 2018
The 51 contestants of the Miss America pageant walk into Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday afternoon to celebrate their official arrival ceremony. Thursday, August 30
Regina Hopper speaks to the contestants and the crowd at Kennedy Plaza during the annual Miss America arrival celebration. Thursday, August 30
Miss Iowa 2018 Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw looks in awe at the crowning statue at Kennedy Plaza on Thursday. Thursday, August 30
Miss New Jersey Jamie Gialloreto receives a warm welcome from her home-state crowd at Kennedy Plaza. Thursday, August 30
Gretchen Carlson speaks to the contestants and the crowd at Kennedy Plaza during the annual Miss America arrival celebration. Thursday, August 30
Gretchen Carlson, left, and Regina Hopper watch as the contestants introduce themselves to the audience at Kennedy Plaza. Thursday, August 30
The 51 contestants of the Miss America pageant walk into Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday afternoon to celebrate their official arrival ceremony. Thursday, August 30
Miss Maryland Adrianna David poses with the crowning statue at Kennedy Plaza. Thursday, August 30
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is swarmed by media following the annual arrival ceremony at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk Thursday evening. Thursday, August 30
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is swarmed by media following the annual arrival ceremony at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk Thursday evening. Thursday, August 30
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is swarmed by media following the annual arrival ceremony at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk Thursday evening. Thursday, August 30
The 51 contestants of the Miss America pageant walk into Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday afternoon to celebrate their official arrival ceremony. Thursday, August 30
