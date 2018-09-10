Allegations of bullying and belittling by the Miss American Organization leadership against Cara Mund, the 2018 pageant winner, were unfounded, according to a report issued just 12 hours after the crowing of her successor.
"To the extent that Ms. Mund alleged behaviors that fall under the umbrella of general disrespect and 'bullying' none of the information gathered indicates that she was treated in a way which would be considered inappropriate either in a typical business setting or in this particular work context," according to a report by Texas-based human resources consulting firm Employment Practices Solutions.
Mund made the claims in an Aug. 16 letter to the organization.
"I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future." Mund wrote.
Stephanie Davis, President of Employment Practices Solutions, said in the report that she conducted interviews between Aug 27. to Sept 5. with 14 witness believed to have first-hand knowledge of Mund's allegations.
"This would indicate an issue to be addressed but does not rise to the level of intentionally inappropriate behavior," the report says.
Mund's attorney Roger Haber previously called the investigation "flawed" and "rushed," as the interviews were conducted while Mund was in Atlantic City for the 2019 competition.
“This document is not only dishonest, but a complete whitewash. It contains a series of unsupported conclusions, without any factual basis. It was what we expected when the MAO decided to proceed without speaking with Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, the person who raised the allegations in the first place" Haber said in a statement Monday. "It was clear from the outset that the MAO sought to dismiss the allegations and brush off the matter, just as it had ignored Cara’s concerns for the past nine months.”
A representative for Mund's lawyer said they are not commenting on further legal actions at this time.
According to the report, Mund declined to be interviewed until after the competition and the investigation proceeded basing Mund's allegations on written and publicly stated during media appearances.
"While we were hopeful that Cara would have participated in the investigation, the board accepts the report and its findings," the Miss America Organization said in a statement.