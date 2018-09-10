The majority of Miss America 2018 Cara Mund's allegations of bullying and belittling by Miss America Organization leadership were unfounded, according to a report issued less than 12 hours after the crowing of her successor.
"To the extent that Ms. Mund alleged behaviors that fall under the umbrella of general disrespect and 'bullying,' none of the information gathered indicates that she was treated in a way which would be considered inappropriate either in a typical business setting or in this particular work context," according to a report by Texas-based human resources consulting firm Employment Practices Solutions, Inc.
Mund's attorney Roger Haber, who previously called the investigation "flawed" and "rushed," said the report is a "whitewash."
“This document is not only dishonest, but a complete whitewash. It contains a series of unsupported conclusions, without any factual basis. It was what we expected when the MAO decided to proceed without speaking with Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, the person who raised the allegations in the first place" Haber said in a statement Monday. "It was clear from the outset that the MAO sought to dismiss the allegations and brush off the matter, just as it had ignored Cara’s concerns for the past nine months.”
A representative for Mund's lawyer said they are not commenting on further legal actions at this time.
Mund made the claims in an Aug. 16 five-page letter accusing the organization and top leaders of bullying her during her time as Miss America.
In response, attorneys representing the Miss America Organization hired the firm to conduct a neutral “fact-finding” review of Mund’s claims. Haber wrote a letter asking to suspend the investigation, as the interviews were conducted while Mund was in Atlantic City for the 2019 competition.
"I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future," Mund wrote.
According to the report, Mund declined to be interviewed until after the competition and the investigation proceeded basing Mund's allegations on written and publicly stated during media appearances.
In the report, Stephanie Davis, President of Employment Practices Solutions, said she conducted interviews between Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 with 14 witness believed to have firsthand knowledge of Mund's allegations.
"While we were hopeful that Cara would have participated in the investigation, the board accepts the report and its findings," the Miss America Organization said in a statement.
The report acknowledges that the leadership changes and "tumult" in the transition was "compounded by dramatic changes to the organization and its branding, and ineffective communication about direction and guidelines, all of which engendered confusion, frustration, and distress among multiple witnesses."
But it says the behavior does not describe intentional disrespect.
"This would indicate an issue to be addressed but does not rise to the level of intentionally inappropriate behavior," the report said.
The same day the report was released, the new Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin had her first public appearance since her crowning on Sunday night: the iconic toe dip on the Atlantic City beach.
With Franklin was Regina Hopper, CEO and President of MAO, who declined to comment or take questions Monday afternoon. She referred to the official statement released from the organization.