The selection process has begun for the local competitions leading up to Miss New Jersey 2019.
At the Performing Arts Center of Middle Township on Sunday, nine women competed in a dual pageant for the titles of Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Atlantic Shores. There were also 15 hopeful contestants for the Miss Eastern Shore Outstanding Teen and Miss Atlantic Shores Outstanding Teen on Sunday.
The winners of the Miss Atlantic Shore and Miss Eastern Shores contests will advance to compete in the Miss New Jersey competition in Ocean City next year. The winner of Miss New Jersey 2019 will advance to next year’s Miss America competition.
Sunday’s competition started with a production number with all of the contestants dancing to “Anything Goes.” The contestants were judged in several different categories including lifestyle and fitness, talent, on-stage questions and evening wear.
The competition comes to Cape May County less than two months before Miss America is crowned this year in September in Atlantic City.
— Erin Serpico