Miss New Jersey Competition 2019

Where: Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City

Preliminaries: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Finals: 8 p.m. June 15

There will be no Miss New Jersey parade this year.

A special event with former Miss New Jersey titleholders and candidates will be held Friday evening at Steel Pier.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and missnj.org.